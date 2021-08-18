Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 10.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $4,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAR. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 71.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 362,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,646,000 after buying an additional 150,880 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth $114,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 6.2% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $75.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.48. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.45 and a 1 year high of $79.65. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.05.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $5,326,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,669,497.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Joseph Manzi acquired 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.65 per share, for a total transaction of $133,608.75. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,128 shares in the company, valued at $211,609.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DAR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

