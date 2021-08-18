Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $316.22

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $316.22 and last traded at $314.78, with a volume of 44327 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $315.26.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.93.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $281.38. The firm has a market cap of $229.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $1,160,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,896.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,031 shares of company stock worth $18,130,181. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 72.6% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Danaher (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

