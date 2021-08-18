Dakota Wealth Management Sells 5,425 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,425 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 3,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded up $4.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $365.13. 15,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,291. The firm has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $343.62. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.50 and a 52-week high of $374.47.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,636,283.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,821 shares of company stock valued at $30,405,297. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.38.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

