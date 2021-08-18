Dakota Wealth Management Has $10.95 Million Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,499 shares during the period. Essex Property Trust accounts for approximately 1.3% of Dakota Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Dakota Wealth Management owned 0.06% of Essex Property Trust worth $10,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 303,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,607,000 after buying an additional 22,034 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,099,000. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,899,000 after acquiring an additional 10,592 shares during the period. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ESS traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $318.30. The stock had a trading volume of 9,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,504. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $317.48. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.30 and a 12 month high of $336.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.49, a PEG ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ESS. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.94.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total value of $3,104,924.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total transaction of $2,417,837.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,368,808 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

