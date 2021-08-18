Dakota Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,851,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,358,731,000 after acquiring an additional 315,369 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,427,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,367,000 after acquiring an additional 147,947 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,441,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,827,000 after acquiring an additional 391,059 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,968,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 4,052,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,605,000 after acquiring an additional 406,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.80. The company had a trading volume of 76,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,658. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $98.17 billion, a PE ratio of 64.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.83. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $134.19.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PLD. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

