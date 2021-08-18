Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Stock Set to Split on Monday, August 30th (OTCMKTS:DSKIF)

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) shares are scheduled to split on Monday, August 30th. The 1.20000004 split was announced on Monday, August 30th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of DSKIF stock opened at $44.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.91. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $44.55.

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Daiseki Co,Ltd. engages industrial waste treatment and resource recycling activities in Japan. The company is involved in the treatment and recycling of waste oil and sludge, as well as collection, transportation, treatment, and recycling of industrial waste. It also develops, produces, and sells Pane-roll and Daiseki Coat concrete release agents; Daiseki Pla-coat plastic release agents; and Daiseki Proof rustpoofing agents.

