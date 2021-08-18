Dai (DAI) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.00 Billion

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Dai has a market cap of $6.00 billion and approximately $588.11 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dai has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Dai coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00058285 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00015536 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.95 or 0.00863241 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00048130 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00104424 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.85 or 0.00154473 BTC.

Dai Coin Profile

DAI is a coin. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,991,004,221 coins and its circulating supply is 5,991,003,732 coins. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

