Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Up to $18.78

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.78, but opened at $19.48. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $18.80, with a volume of 1,951 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. raised their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.46) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $257.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.00 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the first quarter worth approximately $1,736,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the first quarter worth approximately $14,120,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the first quarter worth approximately $3,358,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the first quarter worth approximately $2,305,000. Institutional investors own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

About Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA)

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

