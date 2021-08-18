D. Scott Neal Inc. Sells 112 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

D. Scott Neal Inc. cut its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $27,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 369.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $40,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.86.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,526,098. The company has a market cap of $125.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.35. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

