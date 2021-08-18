Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.61 Million

Brokerages expect Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) to announce sales of $5.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.00 million and the lowest is $2.84 million. Cytokinetics reported sales of $41.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 86.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full-year sales of $23.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.08 million to $27.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $45.51 million, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $81.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 269.48% and a negative return on equity of 179.39%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.64.

CYTK traded down $1.51 on Friday, hitting $30.25. The company had a trading volume of 586,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,334. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.92. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 1.39.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $118,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $65,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,395 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter.

Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

