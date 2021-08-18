Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

CTKB stock opened at $21.78 on Tuesday. Cytek BioSciences has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $28.46.

About Cytek BioSciences

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

