CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.17 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CBAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Sunday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.64.

CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $3.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $244.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.19. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $9.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.26.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.07).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,958,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,052,000 after buying an additional 572,244 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,529,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,388,000 after buying an additional 545,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,357,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after buying an additional 66,378 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after buying an additional 70,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after buying an additional 117,409 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.