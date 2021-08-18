CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,674 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $13,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 792.6% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 53.1% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 614 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. increased their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.07. The company had a trading volume of 85,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,656,626. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.11.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,107,886.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,799. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.