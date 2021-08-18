Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 35,125 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 80.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,125 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 1,764.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 13.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics stock opened at $33.55 on Wednesday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $36.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.49 and a beta of 1.60.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.09 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 3,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $95,802.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,897.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 28,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $1,003,963.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 260,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,275,766.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 397,157 shares of company stock worth $13,274,627 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MYGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

