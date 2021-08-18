Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 12,946 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 85.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,174 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,946 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 77.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 166.7% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 263.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $169,541.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $82.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.83. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.04 and a 1 year high of $125.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.77.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.02%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AEIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.78.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

