Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 25,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADVM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 247.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,975,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,478,000 after buying an additional 1,407,453 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 1,135.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 653,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,087,000 after buying an additional 600,965 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 18.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,296,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,502,000 after buying an additional 511,527 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 572.3% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 577,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,689,000 after buying an additional 491,187 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 830.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 330,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 294,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADVM opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $14.79. The stock has a market cap of $226.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.09.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ADVM. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Lifesci Capital lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.97.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

