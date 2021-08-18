Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $255,000 in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of Matrix Service at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 233.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the first quarter worth $135,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the first quarter worth $135,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the first quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the first quarter worth $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

MTRX stock opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.76. Matrix Service has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $16.32.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Matrix Service from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

