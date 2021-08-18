Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $259,000 Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 81.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,141 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 43.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 63.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $200.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.18. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.38 and a 12-month high of $229.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.34.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.59%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

CASY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Stephens upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.00.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total transaction of $1,103,171.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,220.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total value of $598,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,834.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

