Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $233,000 Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 57.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,333 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortis during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortis during the 1st quarter worth $343,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Fortis by 30,433.3% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Fortis by 125.0% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 291,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,597,000 after purchasing an additional 162,100 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fortis by 54.4% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 38,200 shares during the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortis alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fortis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America downgraded Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.43.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at $46.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.26. Fortis Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.49 and a 12-month high of $47.02. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Fortis had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 57.58%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.