CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:LAW opened at $50.33 on Monday. CS Disco has a 12-month low of $39.55 and a 12-month high of $58.29.

CS Disco Company Profile

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

