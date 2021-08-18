CryptoSoul Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,615.00 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. CryptoSoul has a total market cap of $428,862.86 and approximately $1,615.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded up 23.2% against the dollar. One CryptoSoul coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00066665 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.73 or 0.00332605 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00009595 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00043314 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00014363 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000102 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

CryptoSoul (CRYPTO:SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 317,272,249 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

