Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Receives Buy Rating from Barrington Research

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 14.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CCRN. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $19.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.05. The company has a market cap of $758.94 million, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $20.69.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.21 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 3.20%. Cross Country Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $198,925.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,343.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin Patrick Mcdonald sold 6,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $128,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,402 shares of company stock worth $2,010,421. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 15,407 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 626.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 203,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 175,175 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $1,311,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

