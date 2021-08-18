Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Director Sells $331,840.00 in Stock

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Director Joseph Trunfio sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $331,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joseph Trunfio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Joseph Trunfio sold 40,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $693,600.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Joseph Trunfio sold 33,162 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total transaction of $657,602.46.

On Friday, June 11th, Joseph Trunfio sold 15,521 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $982,789.72.

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $19.97 on Wednesday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $20.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $758.94 million, a PE ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Cross Country Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCRN. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,700,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,159,000 after buying an additional 356,907 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,430,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,132,000 after buying an additional 356,832 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,703,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,241,000 after buying an additional 267,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 626.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 203,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 175,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.93.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

