Crestone Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Crestone Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,171 shares during the quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 129.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 19,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Motco increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 21,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.04. The stock had a trading volume of 157,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,578,947. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.00. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $53.43.

