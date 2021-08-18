Crestone Asset Management LLC Has $901,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Crestone Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 39.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,297 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Tesla by 108.7% in the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 80,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $53,434,000 after acquiring an additional 995,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Tesla by 217.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $552,633,000 after acquiring an additional 566,506 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,973,095,000 after acquiring an additional 404,120 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 28.0% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,595,090 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,065,408,000 after acquiring an additional 348,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $23.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $688.74. 745,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,705,160. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $329.88 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $663.41. The company has a market capitalization of $681.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 359.43, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total transaction of $751,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,142,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total value of $1,065,753.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,705,154.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,425 shares of company stock valued at $38,241,379. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 target price (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $700.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $585.89.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

