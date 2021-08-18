Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.25)-(0.21) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.23). The company issued revenue guidance of $144-154 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $153.36 million.Cree also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.250-$-0.210 EPS.

Shares of CREE stock traded down $1.23 on Tuesday, hitting $86.25. 2,971,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,180. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.48. Cree has a one year low of $56.39 and a one year high of $129.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.75.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The LED producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.81 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 60.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cree will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CREE shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Cree from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Cree from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cree from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.23.

About Cree

Cree, Inc is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. It operates through the following segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products. The Wolfspeed segment products consists of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices and RF devices based on silicon (Si) and wide bandgap semiconductor materials.

