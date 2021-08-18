Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.250-$-0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $144 million-$154 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $153.36 million.Cree also updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.25)-(0.21) EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CREE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cree from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered Cree from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Cree from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Shares of CREE traded down $6.29 on Wednesday, reaching $79.96. 243,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,180. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.18. Cree has a 12 month low of $56.39 and a 12 month high of $129.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.75.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The LED producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.81 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 60.56%. Cree’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cree will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cree, Inc is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. It operates through the following segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products. The Wolfspeed segment products consists of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices and RF devices based on silicon (Si) and wide bandgap semiconductor materials.

