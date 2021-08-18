Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Bank of America downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The stock had previously closed at $86.25, but opened at $79.45. Bank of America now has a $93.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $140.00. Cree shares last traded at $75.56, with a volume of 61,973 shares changing hands.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CREE. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cree from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cree from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Cree from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.50.

Get Cree alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cree by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,861,298 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,063,647,000 after purchasing an additional 39,097 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Cree by 5.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,151,880 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $994,174,000 after buying an additional 488,566 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Cree by 36.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,558,203 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $250,525,000 after buying an additional 686,269 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Cree by 5.4% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,919,118 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $187,939,000 after buying an additional 97,816 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cree by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,476,640 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $144,607,000 after buying an additional 38,477 shares during the period. 94.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.75.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The LED producer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Cree had a negative net margin of 60.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cree Company Profile (NASDAQ:CREE)

Cree, Inc is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. It operates through the following segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products. The Wolfspeed segment products consists of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices and RF devices based on silicon (Si) and wide bandgap semiconductor materials.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.