Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The LED producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cree had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 60.56%. The firm had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CREE stock opened at $77.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cree has a twelve month low of $56.39 and a twelve month high of $129.90. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.75.

A number of analysts recently commented on CREE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on Cree from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Cree from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Cree, Inc is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. It operates through the following segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products. The Wolfspeed segment products consists of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices and RF devices based on silicon (Si) and wide bandgap semiconductor materials.

