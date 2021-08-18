Credit Suisse Group Lowers Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) to Neutral

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) was downgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $215.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.09% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.79.

ADP stock opened at $214.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.47. The stock has a market cap of $90.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $127.31 and a 12 month high of $217.15.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,844. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,963,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,540,285,000 after buying an additional 769,762 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,121,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,615,814,000 after buying an additional 95,598 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,243,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,684,521,000 after buying an additional 584,565 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,280,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,502,893,000 after buying an additional 197,429 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,437,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,539,000 after buying an additional 280,354 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

