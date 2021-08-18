Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,140,000 shares, a growth of 75.2% from the July 15th total of 9,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30. Credit Suisse Group has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.59, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 0.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group raised Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Credit Suisse Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 27.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 29.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 11.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

