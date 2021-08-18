Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,140,000 shares, a growth of 75.2% from the July 15th total of 9,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30. Credit Suisse Group has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.59, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.
Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 0.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 27.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 29.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 11.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.
About Credit Suisse Group
Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.
