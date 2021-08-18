Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $118,000 Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 8,091.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in DaVita were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVA. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in DaVita by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its holdings in DaVita by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in DaVita in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVA opened at $132.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.29. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.85 and a 52-week high of $136.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.44.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 7.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.60.

In other DaVita news, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total value of $104,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 380 shares in the company, valued at $50,410.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $46,662.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,705.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,977 shares of company stock valued at $5,739,235. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DaVita Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

