Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 1,031 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 2,786.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in StoneCo in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in StoneCo by 49.4% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in StoneCo by 52.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in StoneCo in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 57.54% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneCo alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STNE shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. decreased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. StoneCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.10.

Shares of STNE stock opened at $50.13 on Wednesday. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1 year low of $46.60 and a 1 year high of $95.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.59 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. StoneCo had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $867.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.00 million. StoneCo’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.