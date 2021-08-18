Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 311,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,705,000 after buying an additional 81,841 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 867.4% during the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 79,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 71,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,564,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,700,000 after buying an additional 51,986 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 175,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after buying an additional 42,963 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Shares of UTF opened at $28.60 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a twelve month low of $21.51 and a twelve month high of $29.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.46.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.