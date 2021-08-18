CRDT One Day Volume Tops $963,845.00 (CRDT)

CRDT (CURRENCY:CRDT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. CRDT has a market cap of $32,368.99 and $963,845.00 worth of CRDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CRDT has traded down 24.8% against the dollar. One CRDT coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00057415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002984 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00015282 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $384.34 or 0.00850097 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00048146 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.99 or 0.00103937 BTC.

About CRDT

CRDT (CRYPTO:CRDT) is a coin. CRDT’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,779,314 coins. CRDT’s official website is crdt.io . The Reddit community for CRDT is https://reddit.com/r/CRDT . CRDT’s official Twitter account is @CRDTpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRDT™ is a system of finance that allows users to make transactions internationally, CRDTpay is coming soon with a complete banking solution. “

CRDT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CRDT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CRDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

