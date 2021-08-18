Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Director Sells $51,750.00 in Stock

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:CR opened at $100.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Crane Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $104.74.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 20.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.79%.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.15 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CR. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Crane by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Crane by 941.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. 65.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

