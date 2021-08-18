CPUchain (CPU) Price Reaches $0.0016 on Top Exchanges

CPUchain (CURRENCY:CPU) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One CPUchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, CPUchain has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. CPUchain has a total market cap of $84,104.92 and $94.00 worth of CPUchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00052529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00124620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.77 or 0.00151948 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003671 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,510.96 or 0.99796932 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $400.67 or 0.00898343 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CPUchain Coin Profile

CPUchain’s launch date was July 7th, 2019. CPUchain’s total supply is 53,921,075 coins. The official website for CPUchain is cpuchain.org . The Reddit community for CPUchain is /r/cpuchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPUchain’s official message board is medium.com/cpuchain . CPUchain’s official Twitter account is @cpuchain

Buying and Selling CPUchain

