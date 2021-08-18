Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Shares of BASE opened at $34.71 on Monday. Couchbase has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $37.78.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

