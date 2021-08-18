Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,947 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 2.5% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $22,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 279.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 31,538 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,479,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 890 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,858.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $3.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $448.79. The company had a trading volume of 57,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $411.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $453.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

