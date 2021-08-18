Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) Receives C$7.84 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.84.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Corus Entertainment in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Shares of TSE CJR.B traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$5.98. The stock had a trading volume of 101,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,485. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.92. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70. Corus Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of C$2.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.