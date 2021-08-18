Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Shares Gap Up to $90.18

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $90.18, but opened at $94.86. Cortexyme shares last traded at $93.66, with a volume of 2,709 shares trading hands.

CRTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Cortexyme in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -32.51 and a beta of 0.76.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts expect that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Detke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $30,332.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $19,302.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,411 shares of company stock valued at $3,218,030 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 1,469.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 62,323 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cortexyme by 566.9% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 45,371 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Cortexyme during the first quarter worth $407,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cortexyme by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Cortexyme by 239.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 25,262 shares in the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cortexyme Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

