Cornichon (CORN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3,688.00

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Cornichon has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $3,688.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cornichon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0924 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cornichon has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00053736 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.32 or 0.00134112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.00 or 0.00151188 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003924 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,912.75 or 0.99856188 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $399.65 or 0.00888550 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,064.59 or 0.06813619 BTC.

Cornichon Profile

Cornichon’s total supply is 16,971,618 coins and its circulating supply is 16,729,770 coins. Cornichon’s official website is cornichon.ape.tax . Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

Cornichon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cornichon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cornichon using one of the exchanges listed above.

