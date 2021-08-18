Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Short Interest Up 65.0% in July

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,500 shares, an increase of 65.0% from the July 15th total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,099,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CLM opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.32. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $13.81.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1602 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.63%.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.
