Cormark Comments on Galiano Gold Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:GAU)

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU) – Research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Galiano Gold in a research note issued on Friday, August 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. Cormark has a “NA” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins downgraded shares of Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of GAU stock opened at C$1.07 on Monday. Galiano Gold has a 1 year low of C$1.05 and a 1 year high of C$2.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 25.38 and a current ratio of 25.56. The company has a market cap of C$240.69 million and a P/E ratio of 3.92.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

