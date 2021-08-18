Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CNM. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a peer perform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Core & Main currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.82.

Shares of NYSE:CNM opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. Core & Main has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $27.85.

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

