Contentos (COS) Market Cap Tops $59.57 Million

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Contentos has a market cap of $59.57 million and $5.99 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Contentos has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One Contentos coin can now be bought for about $0.0170 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00056713 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002941 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00015077 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $377.05 or 0.00842812 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00047440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.12 or 0.00103089 BTC.

Contentos Profile

Contentos (COS) is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,975,686,572 coins and its circulating supply is 3,497,700,440 coins. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io . The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Contentos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

