Content Neutrality Network Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. In the last week, Content Neutrality Network has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Content Neutrality Network coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Content Neutrality Network has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and approximately $23,613.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Content Neutrality Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00057583 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002987 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00015159 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $373.67 or 0.00834884 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00046711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00100600 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network Coin Profile

Content Neutrality Network is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Buying and Selling Content Neutrality Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Neutrality Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Content Neutrality Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Content Neutrality Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Content Neutrality Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.