Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.18), Yahoo Finance reports. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 5.81%.

Shares of NASDAQ CWCO opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.33. Consolidated Water has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $15.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.33 million, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.71%.

In other Consolidated Water news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $27,834.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 300,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,083.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

