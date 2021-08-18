Consolidated Edison Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ED)

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 42,875 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,396% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,718 call options.

A number of research firms recently commented on ED. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of ED opened at $77.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $83.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.71.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. Sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

