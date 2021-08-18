Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) Short Interest Update

Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the July 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CSVI opened at $59.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 0.50. Computer Services has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $63.95.

Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Computer Services had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $76.66 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Computer Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Computer Services stock. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Computer Services were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Computer Services

Computer Services, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to meet the business needs of financial institutions and corporate entities. It delivers core processing, managed services, mobile and Internet solutions, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate customers across the nation.

